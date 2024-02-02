Even ‘Money Bags’ McCaffrey Can’t Afford a Super Bowl Suite

It’s no secret the Super Bowl is the hottest ticket in the U.S. each February, but costs are so steep this year that the big game has priced out one of its biggest stars from being able to rent a suite for his family.

At least, that’s what the mom of the San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey told the Your Mom podcast this week. She said nobody in the star-studded family could stomach the cost, including “money bags” Christian and his model fiancée, Olivia Culpo.

“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it,” Lisa McCaffrey told interviewers. “Not even Christian, money bags over there—nor money bags Olivia.”

“So, we’re not in a suite, I’ll tell you that right now,” she said.

Lisa McCaffrey didn’t divulge what her family was quoted to rent a suite, but it must’ve been steep if her son—who is set to make $11.8 million in 2024 through his salary alone—can’t even afford it.

TickPick, a ticketing resale marketplace, said those hoping to watch the 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas from a suite will have to shell out between $800,000 to $2 million, depending on the suite’s size and location.

The Suite Experience Group, which also sells suite tickets, has its cheapest premium package priced at $300,00o, which is good for four loge seats that don’t include food and beverage. It’s most pricey offering, for an “Owners’ Club Suite,” costs a whopping $2.5 million and includes 20 tickets. Food and beverage is included in that price, of course.

Lisa McCaffrey, who is married to the former 49ers Super Bowl wideout Ed McCaffrey, said the Super Bowl will mark the first time she hasn’t watched her son from a suite this year.

The super-fan mom appears to be all in ahead of the Super Bowl, even if she has to watch from regular seats. She said on this week’s podcast that she’s boycotting all Taylor Swift songs until after the big game, citing the pop star’s new relationship with the Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce.

“It’s hard for me because I have her on my running playlist and everything. But if she pops up on the radio station—my oldest son Max and I are big Swifties—nope, she’s dead to us this week.”

If the 49ers win next Sunday, the McCaffrey family will make history as just the second father-son duo in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with the same franchise.

No matter the price, that’s something Lisa McCaffrey says she needs to see in person.