Not Even ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ from NRA—Just Boasts About its Legislative Wins

At times like this, I pay a visit to the NRA’s web site. If you’ve never looked at it, do so. As you’d expect, it’s a slick and professionally produced affair, nearly all of it to boasting about the group’s successes and legislative wins.

There wasn’t a word, Sunday morning, about the weekend’s carnage in El Paso and Dayton. There was, however, one piece of content that the weekend’s events turned into a macabre joke. The lead story, so to speak, on the home page was something called “A Statement by NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre.”

Yes, I was naïve enough to think that this was going to be about the weekend’s shootings. It would be evasive and dishonest, of course, but at least it would acknowledge that these horrors had occurred.