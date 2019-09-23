It’s 2019 and women (and men) are redefining what it means to “age well.” Menopause, specifically, has long been a hush topic shrouded in ageist stereotypes, but as women approach menopause today, more and more are seeing it as a time to celebrate a rite of passage.

That being said, menopause isn’t always a walk in the park. Women may experience mood swings, night sweats, weight gain, stress, and even hair thinning or loss.

As the body transitions through menopause, practicing daily self-care and wellness is essential. Taking a daily supplement like Nutrafol Women’s Balance can also support hair wellness and minimize menopausal symptoms to keep women feeling their best.

Menopausal phases and changes

Perimenopause

Perimenopause is a period of transition that occurs before menopause, as the body marks the end of its reproductive years. Most women start to experience perimenopause in their 40s, but for some, it may start in the mid-to-late 30s.

Notable symptoms of perimenopause may include an irregular menstrual cycle, hot flashes, mood changes, decreased fertility or issues getting pregnant, and an increased risk for osteoporosis. You may also start to notice slight changes in your hair.

Menopause

As the body transitions into menopause, the changes keep coming. This marks the end of the menstrual cycle (but also the end of late night runs to buy tampons, so it all evens out). Symptoms include hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, weight gain/slow metabolism, changes in your hair, and mood swings. Most women hit menopause by age 51, but some experience it as early as their late 30s or early 40s.

Postmenopause

Post-menopause is defined as the years following menopause, or when a woman hasn’t had a menstrual period for 12 months or longer. As women transition into the post-menopausal years, menopausal symptoms like hot flashes and mood swings may start to ease up, though that doesn’t mean health and wellbeing should take a backseat. Estrogen levels are lower now, increasing the risk for osteoporosis and heart disease. Also, hair may not be as thick or full as it once was.

During postmenopause, balancing hormones with ingredients like organic maca and saw palmetto found in Nutrafol Women’s Balance can help maintain healthy hair growth. Other ingredients like collagen can improve skin’s elasticity, which supports a healthy scalp.

Hair wellness and menopause

Just as the body changes during menopause, women may start to notice their hair changing, too. Many women ages 45 and up report that their hair thins out, their part widens, or their hairline recedes from their forehead. A lot of this is due to hormonal changes — as the body produces less progesterone and estrogen each month, hair may thin out or take longer to grow.

Here’s why: As progesterone and estrogen levels drop, in contrast, testosterone levels in the body can also be elevated or remain the same. This can lead dihydrotestosterone (DHT) (a byproduct of testosterone) to be present. DHT can compromise hair growth and cause thinning or hair loss.

The blend of natural ingredients in Nutrafol Women’s Balance can help support adaptation to these hormonal changes and strengthen and nourish hair from within, and the organic maca root helps balance hormones. Saw palmetto can also help lower the conversion from testosterone to DHT. There are also added antioxidants to combat the effects of aging using astaxanthin. Other ingredients including collagen, ashwagandha, tocotrienols, and curcumin can improve symptoms and result in improved sleep, healthier skin, balanced energy, less feelings of stress and anxiety, reduced sugar cravings, better mood, reduction of hot flashes and night sweats.

When estrogen and progesterone levels drop, especially into the post-menopausal years, glucose metabolism and stress reactivity may fluctuate, leading to oxidative stress. Astaxanthin, another ingredient in Nutrafol Women’s Balance, promotes healthy aging and combats oxidative stress.

Feeling best throughout the years

In addition to taking Nutrafol Women’s Balance, women may wonder what else they can do to take charge of their physical and mental health during this new phase. Yoga and meditation may help ease symptoms like weight gain, mood swings, and stress, and even helps women sleep better at night.

A study from the Complementary Therapies in Medicine journal found that women of post-menopausal age who practiced hatha yoga for 12 weeks saw the greatest reduction in menopausal symptoms, improvement of quality of life, and lowest levels of stress and depression, compared to women who practiced other forms of exercise or did no exercise or yoga.

Another review of multiple studies published in the journal Maturitas

found a combination of relaxing techniques like meditation, tai chi, and yoga to be effective for reducing menopausal symptoms. However, more research is needed to examine the long-term effects of these practices and how often women need to participate each day for them to be effective.

Bottom line

Menopause is a time of transition, but women shouldn’t allow it to take over everything they do. Prioritizing health and wellness, practicing self-care, and taking natural supplements like Nutrafol Women’s Balance can help you look and feel your best as you shine through this new life phase.