A pool party at a hostel? You read that right. Don’t be scared touristas, Freehand Miami isn’t some gnarly insect infested campground for hobos. This is a new kind of hostel for a new generation of traveller. Freehand took over a really cool old motel in a central location in Miami Beach and spruced it up with funky décor, free wifi, and a really cool food and beverage program. Plus, it’s cheap, filled with cool people and two blocks from the ocean. Not a bad situation. This summer, they’ve teamed up with their friends at 433 Collective and S&T Miami for poolside popups, a great way to spend a Saturday. This isn't the typical high heels and hair gel style pool party rave Miami is famous for. You’ll find no dubstep here. The Living’s Easy Pool is more like a chilled out Coachella house party; a hip oasis of flower crowns and colorful cocktails. Grab your friends and get ready to kick back on a float, drink in hand. And maybe even play a couple rounds of ping pong. Wild, right?