Tennis star Novak Djokovic announced on Wednesday that he is parting ways with longtime coach Goran Ivanisevic.

Djokovic, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the world, announced the decision in an Instagram post.

“Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago,” he wrote. “Our on court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid.”

“I remember clearly the moment I invited Goran to be part of my team. It was back in 2018, and Marian and I were looking to innovate and bring some serve magic to our duo,” he wrote.

“In fact, not only we brought serve, but also lots of laughter, fun, year end no1 rankings, record breaking achievements and 12 more Grand Slams (and a few finals) to the count since then,” he added. “Did I mention a bit of drama too?”

Djokovic had an impeccable season in 2023, winning three Grand Slam titles. He also won his seventh ATP Finals title and ended the year at No. 1 for the eighth year.

After Djokovic’s victory over Daniil Medvedev in September 2023, Ivanisevic—a former tennis star himself who won Wimbledon in 2001–lauded Djokovic’s natural skill and drive at a press conference.

“He’s a genius, he’s one of a kind,” he said. “There’s not too many people in this world like him, sports-wise.”

By comparison, Djokovic has had a tough go since the beginning of 2024. At the Australian Open in January, he lost to Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals. Sinner went on the win the title. Before that, Djokovic had a 33-match winning streak at the Australian Open.

In March, Djokovic withdrew from the Miami Open, saying he needed to balance his “private and professional schedule.”

This is the second shake-up for the champion’s team in as many years. In September 2023, it was reported that Djokovic had split from his longtime agent and manager, Edoardo Artaldi, whom he’d worked with since 2008.