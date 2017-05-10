Now Brattish Conrad Hilton Refuses to Leave Jail Cell

Conrad Hilton, who had a bizarre meltdown while being arrested Saturday morning, telling cops, “I’m Conrad motherfucking Hilton, don’t you forget it!” is still playing the brat in jail.

For Hilton refused to leave his jail cell for arraignment Tuesday.

The hotel heir, named after his grandfather, who founded the chain, flatly refused to get on the bus from LA’s Twin Towers jail to the city courtroom, it is being reported by multiple outlets. He was, however, charged in his absence with felony auto theft, violating a restraining order, and contempt of court, prosecutors said.

At the weekend, the latest drama in the life of the troubled Hilton scion began when Hilton allegedly stole a Bentley belonging to his ex-girlfriend’s father, Rick Salomon—a professional poker player who was the co-star of the 2004 Paris Hilton sex tape—and drove it over to his ex’s house, in defiance of a restraining order.

A video of his arrest shows Hilton screaming homophobic abuse at police officers before unloading that reminder of his identity.

In the video, a female, believed to be his ex, Hunter Daily, can be heard telling the police, “We were friends, and we hung out when I was 14 years old, and then, I don’t know what happened, he had some kind of mental breakdown.”

If convicted as charged, the Hilton heir faces a sentence of as much as four years in jail.

Rick and Kathy Hilton, stalwarts of the charity circuit, have, however, devised a plan to ensure their son gets professional medical help.

The 23-year-old’s lawyer, Robert Shapiro, had planned to appear in court Tuesday with his client and ask the judge to allow Hilton out only if he agreed to enter a hospital where doctors can diagnose what’s wrong with him.

But court sources told the New York Daily News that Hilton “refused” to leave his cell, and that his no-show scuppered his family’s plan.

However the family is apparently sticking to their guns and will not post the bail until psychiatric treatment can be mandated.

“If we wanted him released, we would have posted bail,” a family source told the News, “This is not his first incident like this—with what [has been] described as bizarre and unusual behavior. It’s for doctors to determine what’s wrong. We want to find out what the problem is.

“We know the district attorney is very concerned about mental-health issues, and this may prove to be one,” the source added.

It is not the first time Conrad has tried to get into Hunter’s home; she got a restraining order against him after they stopped dating in May 2015, but he allegedly broke into her home a month later.

