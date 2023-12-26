Now Kanye Is Really Sorry for All His Anti-Semitic Screeds

Embattled rapper Kanye West—whose career essentially imploded over his repeated antisemitic remarks—now claims he’s very sorry for all the hate.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he said Tuesday in a statement written in Hebrew on his recently re-activated Instagram page.

“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

The rapper’s apology comes after years of antisemtic outbursts—most recently a December tirade in which he blasted “rich fuck” strangers for putting their kids in “Zionest [sic] schools.”

“It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world,” he said in the viral video, before yelling, “This is what I’ve been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that.”

West—whose upcoming album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, is set to be released next month—also took heat in recent days for rapping at an album event, “I still keep some Jews with me / Management? Nah / I only let ’em do my jewelry.”

And in yet another antisemitic episode, West rapped on stage in Miami earlier this month, “How I’m antisemitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

The artist’s career has taken a major hit as a result of his rampant antisemitism, with numerous companies killing their collaborations with him. Talent agency CAA also cut ties with West last year.