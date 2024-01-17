Now King Charles Is Headed to the Hospital Too

In an extraordinary coincidence, Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday that King Charles is to have treatment for an enlarged prostate, little more than an hour after Kate Middleton’s team said she had been hospitalized for abdominal surgery.

Palace sources said that the announcement was made on the same day because Charles would now have to postpone engagements scheduled for later this week as he prepared for the procedure, which is due to take place next week.

The fact that Charles had a series of meetings and events planned at his Dumfries House property in Scotland for Thursday and Friday, which are now being postponed, suggests that a decision was made to deal with the enlarged prostate at short notice.

The palace said in a statement: “In common with thousands of men each year, the king has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The king’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Members of the royal family do not usually share details of their health challenges—Kate Middleton’s team have not said what is wrong with her—but courtiers said that the king was “keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with public health advice.”