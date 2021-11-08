This Best-Selling $600 Moroccan Rug Is a Whopping 75 Percent Off Today

Amazon’s early Black Friday deals event is no joke, folks. In addition to a slew of Amazon early Black Friday deals across all of the retail giant’s virtual aisles, you’ll find stellar discounts on some top-rated items like nuLoom’s Morrocan Blythe rug sale, which usually goes for $620 normally and is backed by a seriously impressive 24,000+ glowing reviews and an almost-perfect 4.5-star rating to boot.

Rugs are basically a room’s centerpiece, so it’s important to invest in one that makes a statement, but since they’re usually on the pricier end of the pricing spectrum, it’s always a good time to wait for Black Friday sales to take the plunge.

Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until the post-Thanksgiving-day madness that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can score yours now thanks to Amazon's early Black Friday sale—just in time for guests to start trickling in for the holidays. To be honest, I don’t think I’ve seen this good of a deal on rugs—well, ever—not even on Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday week. 75 percent off means you’re saving about $460 and only paying $157. I’m not sure how they’re able to offer this steep of a discount on such a popular accent rug, but, hey, I’m not going to ask anyone questions.

nuLoom Blythe Morroccan Area Rug Down from $620 This stunning area rug measures 8 x 10 inches and is apparently magically stain-proof despite its light color. Buy at Amazon $ 157 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Plus, not only is it downright beautiful, but it's also apparently stain-proof. "Somehow, this magical, Murphey defying roll of incredible woven polyester has been crafted in such a way that all stains are cast off into the abyss, never to be seen or heard from again, much like left socks and Bobby pins.Bottom line, YOU WILL LOVE THIS RUG!!!," writes one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer. "Let me just tell you. I don't know what kind of genie magic they placed over this bad boy before shipping out, but this thing WILL NOT STAIN. I honestly don't know how that's even possible considering it's an off-white color, but good Lord am I happy," another happy Amazon customer wrote.

If you’re in the market for a gorgeous new statement rug for your living room, dining area, or bedroom, this chic piece will not disappoint—and it will probably never be this cheap again, so this is one of those eye-catching deals you’ll want to move fast on. Get it before it’s gone—because at this price, you can bet it will be gone soon.

