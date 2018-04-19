Nursing Home Where H.R. McMaster’s Dad Died Failed Four Inspections in Two Years

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating the nursing-home death of the father of Trump’s ex-security advisor H.R. McMaster Jr. in Philadelphia last week.

According to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office, 84-year-old H.R. McMaster died last Friday at Cathedral Village nursing home in Pennsylvania and suffered “blunt impact head trauma” in what a spokesperson said was an accident. Philadelphia State Police have labeled the death “suspicious.”

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro told the Philadelphia Inquirer his office is working with state police to “carefully review this tragic accident.” The investigation is in its “early stages,” the spokesperson said.

The allegations are that McMaster Sr. did not receive proper care, according to 6ABC. McMaster supposedly fell, hit his head and was placed in a chair, then died, 6ABC reported. The senior was admitted to the facility after having a stroke, the station said.

"As soon as we became aware of the alleged incident, we began an internal investigation and contacted the appropriate authorities,” Cathedral Village said in a statement to CNN, adding the “safety” and “welfare” of the patients is the facilities “utmost priority.”

However, over the last two years, Cathedral Village has failed four state inspection reports, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health records.

Last January, an inspection report revealed that four nurses were working despite expired Nursing Assistant Certifications. Nearly six months later, the agency failed to follow a doctor’s requirement of applying daily gauzes on a patient’s surgical incision. According to observation reports, the patient’s sheets were filled with blood and “yellow and brown colored drainage.” A fetid odor was also emitted from the dressing area, records show.

After an interview with a patient listed as Resident R1, inspection officials stated: “He has constantly been telling the nursing staff, that the dressing needs to be changed more often, because of the amount of blood and other drainage.”

Two years ago, the nursing home failed to provide one-on-one activities for a clinically depressed patient who also had a stroke, state records show. According to the report, the only activity the patient had was a “television in the room.” That year, the facility also failed to keep accurate clinical records, reports show.