NY Times Columnist to Twitter Critic: ‘Come to My Home’ and ‘Call Me a Bedbug to My Face’

New York Times op-ed columnist Bret Stephens, who last month wrote a column comparing mean tweets directed at him to the French Reign of Terror, emailed George Washington University associate professor Dave Karpf and the university’s provost on Monday to complain about the professor’s tweet calling Stephens a bedbug.

Besides pointing out how offended he was at the tweet, the Times writer also invited Karpf to come to his house, meet his wife and kids, and make the comment directly to his face.

Following reports that the New York Times office had been infested by bedbugs, Karpf decided to send a snarky tweet taking aim at Stephens, who is a frequent target for criticism on Twitter.

“The bedbugs are a metaphor,” Karpf, who is also an author, wrote. “The bedbugs are Bret Stephens.”

Hours later, Karpf noted that while the tweet had only received limited engagement at the time and he hadn’t tagged Stephens in the post, the conservative columnist had sent Karpf an email to point out how “deeply offended” he was over being called a “metaphorical bedbug.”

The GWU associate professor eventually shared the email that Stephens sent him and the university provost.

“Someone just pointed out a tweet you wrote about me, calling me a ‘bedbug,’” Stephens wrote. “I’m often amazed about the things supposedly decent people are prepared to say about other people—people they’ve never met—on Twitter. I think you’ve set a new standard.”

“I would welcome the opportunity for you to come to my home, meet my wife and kids, talk to us for a few minutes, and then call me a ‘bedbug’ to my face,” he added. “That would take some genuine courage and intellectual integrity on your part. I promise to be courteous no matter what you have to say.”

Stephens concluded the email by letting Karpf know this was a “standing invitation” and that the author was “more than welcome to bring your significant other.”

This isn’t the first time that Stephens’ emails have gone viral. Back in March, Splinter’s Samer Kalaf published a back-and-forth exchange between him and Stephens that featured the Times scribe telling Kalaf “you performed the digital equivalent of sticking your penis out of your trousers” by sending “rude emails” to Stephens.