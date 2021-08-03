NYC Will Require Proof of Vax for Most Indoor Activities

New York City will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor dining, bars, nightclubs, gyms, and performances, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

“We’re going to use every tool we’ve got to fight the Delta variant,” de Blasio said in a press conference. “That means more and more vaccinations.”

The rule will be implemented the week of Aug. 16 and inspections will begin shortly after Labor Day. To make it easier for residents, the city plans to create a “Key to NYC Pass” to provide vaccine proof for all three services, with unvaccinated people limited to outdoor venues and restaurants.

People can also use the state’s Excelsior app or show their paper card, though there will not be a testing option.

“This is a miraculous place, literally, full of wonders, and if you’re vaccinated, all that’s gonna open up to you—you’ll have the key,” de Blasio said. “It’s time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to live a good and full and healthy life.”

De Blasio said the city has had multiple conversations with the business community to implement the mandate.

New York City had already implemented a vaccine or testing mandate for city workers, with all new city hires required to be vaccinated.

De Blasio has resisted re-implementing an indoor mask mandate, instead opting for an aggressive vaccine-centric approach to beating back the Delta variant.