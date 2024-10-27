Obsessed

Timothée Chalamet Pulls Up to NYC Competition of His Own Doppelgangers

The actor shocked many as he snuck into the crowd at Washington Square Park on Sunday.

Amethyst Martinez
Timothée Chalamet was spotted at a New York City Chalamet look-a-like competition on Sunday, where he surprised not only the crowd, but his own imitators.

Chalamet, 28, visited Manhattan’s Washington Square Park to attend the contest, which has been advertised on flyers around the city for weeks.

The prize was $50, and had more than 2,500 RSVPs by Sunday morning, according to Variety.

New York Magazine reporter Ej Dickson posted on X that a 21-year-old Staten Island college student ended up taking home the crown.

Variety’s report said that Chalamet made his way through the crowd in a black mask and hat disguise, and snuck up on two of the look-a-likes for a photo. The crowd scurried to take selfies with the star, while his doppelgangers looked visibly shocked to see the Dune star.

The actor has been spotted in NYC recently for the filming of the new film Marty Supreme, where Chalamet has the lead role. Gwyneth Paltrow also stars in the film.

“He had the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and HE DID IT,” one fan account posted to X.

