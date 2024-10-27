Timothée Chalamet was spotted at a New York City Chalamet look-a-like competition on Sunday, where he surprised not only the crowd, but his own imitators.

Chalamet, 28, visited Manhattan’s Washington Square Park to attend the contest, which has been advertised on flyers around the city for weeks.

The prize was $50, and had more than 2,500 RSVPs by Sunday morning, according to Variety.

New York Magazine reporter Ej Dickson posted on X that a 21-year-old Staten Island college student ended up taking home the crown.

The winner of the Timothee Chalamet lookalike competition is a 21 year old college student from Staten Island who says he is going to spend his 50 dollar prize on candy pic.twitter.com/o9waKaafz2 — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) October 27, 2024

Variety’s report said that Chalamet made his way through the crowd in a black mask and hat disguise, and snuck up on two of the look-a-likes for a photo. The crowd scurried to take selfies with the star, while his doppelgangers looked visibly shocked to see the Dune star.

The actor has been spotted in NYC recently for the filming of the new film Marty Supreme, where Chalamet has the lead role. Gwyneth Paltrow also stars in the film.

“He had the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and HE DID IT,” one fan account posted to X.