NYPD Arrests Three More Proud Boys for Manhattan Brawl With Antifa

Three more members of the Proud Boys were arrested Monday for their alleged roles in a recent melee with anti-fascist protesters in Manhattan, bringing the total number of arrested members to five, police said.

The newly arrested Proud Boys include Irvin Antillon, Douglas Lennan, and Maxwell Hare, the NYPD said.

Antillon, of Queens, and Lennan, of Northport, New York, were both arrested on charges of riot and assault. Hare, of Harrisburg, Penn., faces charges of assault and riot, as well as gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

Late last week, Geoffrey Young and Jay Kinsman were the first two purported Proud Boys arrested in relation to the fight, charged with attempted assault and riot. Kinsman was also hit with charges of attempted gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Cops are still seeking three more Proud Boys and three additional antifa members related to the Oct. 12 brawl near the Metropolitan Republican Club, where founder Gavin McInnes gave a speech.

The clash broke out shortly after cops escorted McInnes and other Proud Boys outside the Upper East Side club. Some Proud Boys left the escort to confront antifa members on the block after protesters threw a bottle toward them.

Video released by the NYPD, along with recordings from photojournalists Shay Horse and Sandi Bachom, indicate that both groups initially clashed before Proud Boys overcame antifa members.

The evening before McInnes’s controversial speech, suspected vandals tagged the club with spray-painted anarchy symbols and smashed windows.

—Pervaiz Shallwani contributed reporting.