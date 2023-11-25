‘NYPD Blue’ Star Hit With Assault Claim Ahead of Deadline

The actor who portrayed Lt. Arthur Fancy on “NYPD Blue” has joined the number of high-profile New Yorkers to face allegations of sexual assault before a state deadline Thanksgiving night.

The suit lodged in Manhattan state court under the Adult Survivors Act on Wednesday seeks damages from James McDaniel over an incident the anonymous plaintiff claims occurred in 2004, outside Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant Nobu Next Door. After a brief, contentious exchange indoors at a celebration of the McDaniel-starring TV movie ‘Edge of America,’ the complaint asserts an intoxicated McDaniel approached the Jane Doe—an off-screen entertainment industry professional—on the sidewalk.

“Defendant violently pinched plaintiff’s breasts with both hands in rapid succession, causing her tremendous pain and humiliation,” the legal filing reads.

The complainant further states that she told her employer about the incident, and accused McDaniel of retaliating by “menacing” her at a Peabody Award celebration where ‘Edge of America’ was honored.

“Plaintiff could hear defendant walking behind her in a pacing fashion, saying her name angrily under his breath,” the document continues. “[While] she was walking alone, defendant confronted plaintiff. defendant angrily said Plaintiff’s name through gritted teeth. Plaintiff, who was terrified, quickly departed the event.”

The filing also alleges that McDaniel later called Jane Doe’s supervisor, and complained the industry had “blackballed” him because of the plaintiff’s claims.

An attorney for McDaniel denied the claims in a conversation with The Daily Beast.

“They’re not true,” lawyer Ron Ostrin said, adding that he wanted to consult McDaniel before providing further comment. “This has been a 20-year nightmare and it’s a good example of when the law has a negative side-effect that people don’t realize.”

Ostrin told The Daily Beast he possesses declarations from eyewitnesses who denied the incident occurred as described in the filing, which he described as “hastily drafted” and “factually inaccurate.” As an example, he noted that the complaint describes ‘Edge of America’ receiving a Peabody Award in 2006, when in fact it was so recognized in 2005, which The Daily Beast confirmed.

Other New Yorkers to find themselves hit with abuse claims before the Adult Survivors Act statute of limitations expired include Mayor Eric Adams and disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Both men have denied the accusations.