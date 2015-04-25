Obama & Luther Manage White House Anger

From jokes about Joe Biden’s shoulder massages, to digs at his Republican rivals to a bizarre detour with “Luther, the anger translator,” President Barack Obama once again proved himself the funniest recent president.

He looped around to some oldies, but goodies, poking fun at his aged look (“I look so old John Boehner has already invited Netanyahu to speak at my funeral”) and the presence of the omnipresent Donald Trump. He also couldn’t resist zinging former Vice President Dick Cheney, who said a few weeks back that Obama was the worst president in his lifetime.

“Which is interesting,” Obama replied, “because I think Dick Cheney is the worst president of my lifetime.”

Rimshot.

He finished up with a joint appearance with “Luther, my anger translator”—Keegan-Michael Key from Key & Peele. It was a hilarious detour into the surreal, and ended with Luther having to calm Obama down, given the theme that Obama’s got nothing to lose.

“He’s crazy,” Key stage-whispered to Michelle Obama as he left.