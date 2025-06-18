Reality Star Claims Ex Barred Her From Attending Teen Son’s Funeral

Two weeks after announcing that her 16-year-old son, Weston, had passed away unexpectedly, 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis is leveling startling accusations at his father and stepmother.

On Wednesday, Purvis, 33, took to Facebook to accuse Weston’s father, Weston Gosa Sr., and stepmother, Amy Gosa of alienating her from their son during his life and intentionally keeping her out of his funeral arrangements—then implied they had been irresponsible with Weston’s medical care before his death on June 2.

Weston Gosa Sr. confirmed to TMZ that his son’s cause of death was ruled as “natural causes,” and both parents have said that Weston suffered from multiple autoimmune disorders, as well as diabetes.

Purvis previously shared photos of herself with Weston Jr. on Facebook when announcing his death June 3. Whitney Purvis on Facebook

In two lengthy posts this morning, Purvis, who also shares son River, 11, with Gosa Sr., claimed he had told her the funeral, which took place last weekend, would begin at 4 p.m., when it actually started two hours earlier, then attempted to deny her entry when she was late.

“You had to be on a list to get into the funeral,” Purvis wrote. “Guess who wasn’t on the list? Me and all my friends and family were not allowed to come in… It wouldnt matter what time I got there I wasnt getting in.”

Weston Gosa Sr. has strongly denied the allegations, telling TMZ he “called Whitney personally a week in advance” and made clear the schedule: the viewing would run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by the service straight afterwards. Gosa Sr. said he also “made it clear the event would be tightly monitored with a strict guest list.”

According to Gosa Sr., Purvis did not begin messaging him on the day of the funeral until around 5:10 p.m., at which point she called him “evil” and accused him of deliberately keeping her off the guest list.

Gosa Sr. said he responded with a photo of the guest list, which included her name. He also told TMZ that Purvis’ family attended the service starting at around 3 p.m.

Purvis’ Facebook allegations mark the latest chapter in a years-long dispute between the former couple, who appeared together on the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009, while Purvis was pregnant with Weston Jr. The pair separated shortly after the series ended in 2014, and Gosa Sr. was granted full custody of both children in 2018.

However, the former couple’s legal trouble didn’t end with their custody agreement. The 16 and Pregnant alum was arrested in 2015 for allegedly assaulting Gosa Sr. after breaking into his home through a window.

Gosa Sr. obtained a restraining order against Purvis in 2020, alleging she had repeatedly threatened to murder him and his wife after the former couple got into an argument during a custody exchange.

Purvis was arrested the following year and pleaded guilty on charges of “felony Terroristic Threats and Acts” after making further threats to murder the Gosas. She was arrested again in 2024 for failing to pay child support to Gosa Sr.

On Facebook, Purvis alleged that Gosa Sr. and his wife have deliberately painted her as a bad mother online while illegally keeping her away from their sons, violating their custody agreement, and ultimately keeping her out of Weston’s funeral services.

“Ive let my sons father and [his] wife bash me online and make up their own narrative to make me sound horrible for years but im gonna stand up for myself this time,” Purvis wrote. “No one deserves to go thru what they put me thru.”

In perhaps the most shocking allegations, Purvis claimed that Gosa Sr. had violated their custody agreement by failing to provide medical insurance for Weston, who she said suffered from “diabetes, Addison’s disease, and alpha one [antitrypsin] deficiency.”

“His death could’ve been prevented,” Purvis added, explaining that her son “should have had a Dexcom/glucose monitor that alerted when his sugar was going up or down to a dangerous level.” It’s unclear whether Gosa Jr. was wearing a monitor at the time of his death, and his father has not addressed these allegations.

“In our custody order, he was supposed to have medical insurance on our kids; that was part of our agreement. That just doesn’t sit right with me,” Purvis continued. “I brought this up to [Gosa Sr.] a few days before the funeral, and he got mad, thinking I was accusing him of neglect, but I just wanted to understand.”

Since Weston Jr.'s death on June 2, Weston Gosa Sr. has taken to Facebook to share several images of himself with his late son. Weston Gosa via Facebook

Instead of providing medical insurance, Purvis alleges her ex took out a life insurance policy on their son. “[Gosa Sr.] bought five cars in the last six months but couldn’t pay for medical insurance,” she added.

In a June 3 Facebook post, Amy Gosa wrote that she had called an ambulance and attempted CPR after finding Weston unresponsive when she attempted to wake him that morning. She added that while his cause of death hadn’t yet been confirmed, he had “several health issues as well as diabetes.” Weston was later declared dead at the hospital.

“He was the most amazing son I could have asked for,” wrote Gosa. “He was brilliant, smart, funny and had so much potential in life.”