’80s Bombshell Shocks Host With NSFW Confession

Pam Grier, 76, is not slowing down any time soon.

In a conversation with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 65, on her Wiser Than Me podcast, Grier, 1970s and 80s icon and sex symbol, made a confession to the Veep star that made her stop in her tracks. “I was gonna ask you, how old do you feel?” Louis-Dreyfus said, “But you must feel very young. You seem very young to me. Well, do you feel young?”

“Yes, I do,” Grier replied. “Because when you’re young, you can have three, four, or five orgasms in an hour. But when you get my age, you have one orgasm. It’ll last three days.”

Louis-Dreyfus needed answers from Grier, who gained fame for her roles in films like Coffy and Foxy Brown.

Grier was an icon of the 1970s and 80s, known for her portrayals of action heroines and sex appeal. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

“What are you talking about? Like, what are you doing down there to get a three-day orgasm? I need details.”

Grier told her simply, “You don’t have to do anything. But when it happens, I just wanna tell you, you just be prepared. It’s gonna be three whole days.”

The Emmy-winner was not satisfied with her answer, however.

Grier was known for her work as "Foxy Brown." John Kisch Archive/Getty Images

“But let me ask you something,” she pressed, “I don’t understand what you’re talking about.”

“In other words, have you figured out a way to orgasm that creates a three-day orgasm? Or you’re just saying, because of your age, there’s something about it that…” Grier cut in to confirm that she attributes her extended pleasures to being 76. “I think it’s my age,” she said.

Grier, 76, said sex has gotten better with age. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

“My God. Maybe when you’re 90, it’ll be a whole week!” Louis-Dreyfus quipped.

Louis-Dreyfus pressed Grier for how she achieved her “three-day” orgasms. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Grier said she only wishes she could have had the experience in reverse. “If I could have had that when I was younger, I would’ve had a better life and better boyfriends,” she said.

Louis-Dreyfus said Grier managed to blow her next interview question out of the water with her answer. “I was gonna ask you, what’s the best part about being your age?” the comedian said.

“But I obviously know what the answer is. It’s a three-day orgasm,” she laughed.