’80s Rocker, 76, Reveals Ripped Physique in Shirtless Performance

Rick Springfield, 76, has revealed his impressive physique, performing shirtless on his tour.

The “Jessie’s Girl” singer accompanied Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar during his tour, performing on June 14 in Noblesville, Indiana. Hagar and Springfield have been friends for over 50 years.

Footage from the tour has now gone viral, with fans in awe over how well the rocker has aged.

In an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience on Monday, the podcaster marveled at Springfield’s age and energy to guest Tommy Lee.

“This is literally bananas,” Rogan praised. “This is Rick Springfield, he’s 76 years old … and he’s singing ‘Jessie’s Girl’ like he just wrote it.”

“First of all, he looks f–--ing incredible, like he’s working out every day or something. I mean, I don’t even understand it,” he continued. “He looks like a 30-year-old guy.”

Rick Springfield is 76. Barry Brecheisen/Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

“A lot of people who are 76 are basically waiting to die,” Rogan said. “This dude’s on stage with no shirt on, f---ing crushing life.”

Mötley Crüe rocker Lee, 63, joined in reveling about Springfield. “Amazing. That’s f–--ing inspirational,” he told Rogan.

Springfield shared the clip of his two super-fans on Instagram, tagging both Rogan and Lee. “Good vibes appreciated! … 🤘🏼,” he said, thanking the pair.

Fans have been equally impressed with Springfield, the Australian rocker who has been performing since he was a teenager. Many dubbed Springfield “ageless.”

“He’s the same as my father and my dad can barely move. Rick is unbelievable,” wrote one user on Instagram. “Rick is amazing for almost 77,” said another.

“I truly believe Rick Springfield is the only person to have found the secret of eternal youth! I mean just how??????? Incredible,” a fan wrote.

Springfield has credited both music and a dedicated exercise regimen as his recipe for remaining young.

“Rock music definitely keeps you young,” he told People in June.