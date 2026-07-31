’90s Stars Abruptly Stop Working Together in ‘Sad’ Split

Tori Spelling has abruptly abandoned Beverly Hills, 90210‘s rewatch podcast, 90210MG. Co-host Jennie Garth, who played Kelly Taylor, will continue on without Spelling, who played Donna Martin, while she revisits the nostalgic hit show, she announced on Friday.

Spelling said she’s leaving to “pursue other projects,” and the podcast producers have stated that her departure was entirely her decision.

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, and Shannen Doherty of "Beverly Hills 90210" in Los Angeles, 1993. Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

“We started together, and I’m sad about that, if I’m being honest, which I always am,” Garth said, addressing the exit on a new episode. “But I’m also really excited for the podcast to come into [seasons] nine and 10 because I know we have a lot of great stuff in store.”

Garth then alluded to an iconic quote from her 90210 character: “I’m excited for her to choose herself.”

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth at New York Fashion Week in 2009. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Spelling and Garth launched the podcast in 2020, and it has grown popular among 90210 loyalists and newbies alike. Before the start of the podcast, Garth said she’d never watched an entire episode of the show.

Spelling decided she would leave about two weeks ago, which was a “really, really tough decision for her,” producer Amy Sugarman said.

Their idea was to make a “girlfriends podcast,” Spelling said six years ago when 90210MG launched.

“We have a lot to talk about,” she said. “It’s going to be really fun!”