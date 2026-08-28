’90s Star Addresses Hard Relationship With MAGA ‘Sister’

Full House star Jodie Sweetin, a vocal progressive activist, said that she’s managed to maintain a fraught friendship with former castmate Candace Cameron Bure, a MAGA Republican.

Sweetin, 44, and Bure, 50, played sisters D.J. and Stephanie Tanner on the hit sitcom, which ran from 1987 to 1995. Both actors also returned for the reboot Fuller House in 2016, which ended in 2020. Despite their political disagreements creating the illusion of rivalry, the two still respect one another.

Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on "Full House," is an outspoken progressive activist. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“In the same way that D.J. and Steph are opposite personalities, so are Candace and I,” Sweetin told SheKnows in a new interview. “It’s always been a sisterly thing between us. Just like any family, it’s up and down.”

Sweetin and Cameron Bure hold various clashing viewpoints, especially regarding issues of abortion and LGBTQ+ rights. Sweetin made headlines in 2022 after LAPD shoved her to the ground for protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The same year, Cameron Bure said her conservative-leaning Great American Family television network wouldn’t feature LGBTQ+ marriages, adding, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.” After receiving public backlash, Cameron Bure claimed readers misconstrued her initial statement.

Candace Cameron Bure, who played the oldest Tanner sister, D.J., on "Full House," has come under fire for her right-wing views. The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast/YouTube/The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast/YouTube

“I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support,” she told The Independent.

Sweetin also avoided drama with Full House’s Lori Loughlin, 62, after the actress paid half a million dollars in bribes to get her daughters into college in 2019.

“We’ve all had our good stuff and our bad stuff be public and be out there,” she said. “At the end of the day, like, you still love your family.”

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli—in green tie—leaving the Courthouse in Boston in April 2019. Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images

That doesn’t mean Sweetin agrees with her former castmates. She can uphold her own convictions and still appreciate the actors she grew up with, even if it’s sometimes from a distance.

People often “pit me and Candace against each other, and the thing is, at the end of the day, her name has never come out of my mouth,” Sweetin said on The McBride Rewind podcast in April. “This is just who I am and what I believe, and if that isn’t something we share, cool. I’m not going to change anything. I can still have a relationship with her where I can hug her when I see her.”

“But I’m a loud b---h that just disagrees with a lot of things, and that’s who I am,” she added. “That’s totally OK.”