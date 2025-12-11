‘90s Star’s Shock Confession After Overdose on L.A. Street

Comedian Andy Dick has confessed his overdose on an L.A. street on Tuesday was due to smoking crack with a stranger.

TMZ initially reported that Dick, 59, suffered an overdose in a Hollywood street on Tuesday. They claimed someone was screaming for the comedian to “wake up,” before Dick was administered the drug Narcan, which can reverse the effects of opiate overdoses.

In a video interview posted on TMZ on Wednesday, a dishevelled Dick discussed the life-threatening incident. He was joined by two friends, who were also in the initial overdose video.

Comedian Andy Dick attends the Jade Recovery AMF Event on June 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Jade Recovery

Asked about his health, the comedian said, “Doesn’t it look like I’m 100 percent fine?” He then claimed he is “110 percent” fine.

One of the two unidentified friends told TMZ on the new video that they were hanging out with Dick before “he got away from us for a few minutes and did something that messed him up,” and the friend “had to go get some Narcan.”

Dick then explains that he met a man who was his age, who he felt sorry for, and during their interaction on a Hollywood street the stranger “whipped out” some crack.

“And I’m like, I might need a little bit of that,” Dick said. “I wanted to see what he was doing. And also, I don’t mind doing a little crack every now and then.”

Dick later clarified that the stranger was “smoking something on tinfoil,” and he said “just give me some.”

Andy Dick attends Kash Hovey And Friends At Film Fest LA At LA Live 2025 on November 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Graves/Getty Images for Kash Hovey

The other friend in the video said he held Dick’s hand during the incident and reminded him that he had two grandchildren to live for, which prompted the comedian to squeeze his hand in response.

Dick’s friend also explained the overdose was filmed because he was live streaming his whole day with the comedian. Dick, who said his two friends were not to blame for the incident, then said, “I get mad at him if he’s not recording.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Dick’s reps for comment.

After a successful career as a stand-up comedian, Dick got his TV break on The Ben Stiller Show in 1990.

He appeared on the sitcom NewsRadio before getting his own program, The Andy Dick Show, in 2001.

American actor & comedian Andy Dick speaks before a screening of his film 'Danny Roane: First Time Director,' during the South by Southwest film festival, Austin, Texas, March 11, 2006. John Anderson/Getty Images

His battle with substance abuse has been well-documented. In 2016, he told Vice that he had been to rehab over 20 times.

In October 2017, Dick was fired from two movie roles in the same month over allegations of inappropriate behavior on set.

First he was fired from Raising Buchanan after reportedly “groping people’s genitals, unwanted kissing/licking and sexual propositions of at least four members of the production.”

Dick denied most of the allegations. Later that month, he was fired from Vampire Dad due to “flagrant acts of improper conduct.”