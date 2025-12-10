’90s Star Found Unresponsive After Suffering Apparent Overdose
Friends were reportedly forced to call emergency services after comic Andy Dick apparently suffered a drug overdose while sitting on a set of steps on a Hollywood street, according to TMZ. One person, the outlet reported, was heard screaming for the comedian to “wake up” as another phoned an ambulance. Los Angeles Fire Department, which responded to the incident, reportedly said Dick was not taken to the hospital. TMZ reported Dick, 59, was given a dose of Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of opiate overdoses. TMZ also said it has since spoken with Dick, who confirmed he was OK without elaborating on what happened. The city’s police department also attended the scene on Tuesday. Dick is known to have suffered with substance abuse in the past, and also has a highly publicized history of encounters with law enforcement. The Daily Beast has reached out to his representatives for comment on this story.