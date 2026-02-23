A-Listers Left Stunned by Major Awards Show Upset

Robert Aramayo took home the BAFTA award for Best Leading Actor, upstaging multiple Hollywood heavyweights in the process.

Aramayo, 33, won for his role in I Swear, in which he portrays Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson. Aramyo chronicled Davidson’s journey living with Tourette’s after he was diagnosed at the age of 12.

Robert Aramayo accepts the Leading Actor Award for 'I Swear' on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

The actor won the award over Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, and Jesse Plemons. Aramayo himself appeared shocked at the win, acknowledging the fellow actors in the category.

“I can’t believe I’m looking at people like you,” he said, beginning his speech and pointing to DiCaprio. “And I’m in the same category with you. Never mind that I’m stood here.”

Aramayo also honored Hawke, who became visibly emotional at the shout-out.

Robert Aramayo and Ethan Hawke pose in the winners room during the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. Mike Marsland/WireImage

“Everyone in this category blows me away. And when I was in school, and I’ve said this a million times, but when I was in school, Ethan Hawke came in to speak to us at Juilliard,” he said. “And, he gave an amazing talk on longevity as an actor, about protecting your instrument and avoiding self-destructive behaviors. And it had a...great impact on everyone in that room.”

“So to be in this category with you tonight is incredible,” he finished. “Thank you, Ethan.”

Aramayo also took home the EE Rising Star award.

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026, in London, England. Tristan Fewings/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

While Chalamet’s Marty Supreme received 11 nominations, the film failed to take home any awards at the BAFTAs. And while DiCaprio didn’t receive Best Actor either for One Battle After Another, the film bagged six awards at the ceremony, becoming the biggest winner of the night.

Aramayo’s surprise win comes just weeks before the Academy Awards, in which Chalamet, DiCaprio, Jordan, and Hawke will once again square off for the Best Actor accolade. Rounding out the nominations is Brazilian actor Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent, who was left out at the BAFTAs.

Chalamet has been considered a favorite in the category after the A Complete Unknown actor lost out to The Brutalist’s Adrien Brody at last year’s ceremony. But his unexpected defeat overseas upended that narrative.

The I Swear actor told the press that he “still can’t speak” after his win, reports the BBC. “It totally blows my mind,” he said.

Aramayo also spoke to reporters after Davidson, the inspiration behind the film, experienced audible tics during the award ceremony. While Sinners actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage presenting an award, Davidson was heard shouting the N-word. The BBC was widely criticized for failing to edit out the racial slur from its broadcast.

Asked about the incident, Aramayo said, “First of all, they are tics. He is ticking. We have to understand. The way we perceive Tourette’s is a joint responsibility. It’s not shouting obscenities. It’s not being abusive. It’s Tourette’s. They are tics. If it can lead to a deeper understanding of Tourette’s, and movies are part of that conversation, then it’s an incredible thing.”