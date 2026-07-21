Aaron Rodgers Reunites With Family After Long Estrangement

Aaron Rodgers seems to have mended fences with his family.

The Steelers quarterback posted a slideshow to Instagram featuring photos of him with his mother, Darla, father, Ed, older brother, Luke, and his niece. He captioned the post: “another bonding week #fam.”

His younger brother, Jordan, was notably absent.

The 42-year-old has been estranged from his family for nearly a decade.

Aaron famously did not attend Jordan’s wedding to JoJo Fletcher in May 2022 despite being invited, and Jordan was allegedly not invited to Aaron’s private wedding to his low-profile wife Brittani.

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher met on Season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, which is when news of the family rift became public.

Two chairs were left empty for Aaron Rodgers and then-girlfriend Olivia Munn during Jordan Rodgers' hometown date on The Bachelorette. John Parra/John Parra/Getty Images

“Like I said, I have a great relationship with my brother Luke. Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship,” Jordan told his future wife in the 2016 episode. “It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life and I’ve chosen to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother.”

“Don’t have hard feelings against him, it’s just how things go right now,” he continued.

During their hometown date, Aaron and his then-girlfriend actress Olivia Munn were nowhere to be found.

In his 2024 docuseries Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, the athlete called The Bachelorette a “stupid dating show” and said he wasn’t invited to the hometown dinner, before adding, “Not that I would’ve gone.”

On the Netflix show, Aaron also opened up about his relationship with his family.

“It wasn’t like I was super duper close with everybody in the family,” he said. “But in actuality, it goes back to stuff from high school that kind of made me feel distant. Stuff in college, stuff post-college.”

Religion also seems to have been a reason for the divide.

“I grew up in a very white, dogmatic church, and that just didn’t really serve me. It was very rigid in structure. I’m not a rigid person. Shame, guilt, judgment,” Aaron revealed about his upbringing.

In March, the quarterback was making digs at his family. On The Pat McAfee Show he said, “If you look at the saga with my family, for years it was one-sided,” he said. “They were making shots in the media saying bulls--t.”

There have also been signs of improvement in the Rodgers family feud in recent years. Both of his parents attended his first game with the Jets in September 2023.