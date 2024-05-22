Abbott Elementary Season 3 may have been shortened due to last year’s WGA and SAG strikes, but that doesn’t mean the show didn’t pack plenty of storylines into just 14 episodes. To name a few major moments: Ava (Janelle James) went to Harvard. Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) moved in together. Janine (Quinta Brunson) left Abbott to work at the school district—and then returned to teach at Abbott. A lot has happened!

Now, it’s time to party. Janine has invited everyone (except the students) from Abbott to a gathering at her 350-square-foot apartment, leaving Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa in shock. They both beg to host it at Barb’s larger house, but Janine repeatedly denies their offer—she promises she’s got the best party ever in the works.

And Janine pulls through. When does she not? Melissa and Barb arrive an hour early to help tidy up before everyone arrives… which Janine has already planned for. Before the busybodies arrived, she threw clothes everywhere and made a purposeful mess to keep them occupied. Janine is a damn genius. Melissa and Barb are thrilled to be of assistance—even if they do keep insulting Janine’s small space.

Janine has established spaces for everyone in her shoebox apartment: Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) will play dominoes (seemingly alone?) at the gaming table. Jacob belongs in the so-called “social section.” Janine has even gone so far as to set Ava up with her cousin for a date. Everything is planned to a T—until Barbara starts drinking whiskey and the whole event devolves into chaos.

Janine and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) have been making eyes at each other all night long. When they finally get a chance to hang out alone, the sparks fly instantly. A little small talk about the garden leads to them leaning in, about to kiss… when, BOOM! OK, now sparks are literally flying. The power goes out.

Too much energy in this tiny spot—thanks to a wild DJ set and a bunch of phone chargers in use—all at once results in this blackout. Everyone leaves the party, although Janine wants someone to stay and help her figure this out. The person who stays? Freakin’ MANNY (Josh Segarra). Everyone else—including Gregory—leaves. Yet again, we’re left in the cold with these two.

But wait; this is another fake-out. Because while Gregory walks out with Janine’s friend Erika (Courtney Taylor), he finally works up the courage to ask if Janine and Manny are a thing. Erika laughs him off—absolutely not. Janine rejected Manny’s advances months ago. Immediately, Gregory finds himself flying back to Janine’s house.

And—oh my goodness—they finally kiss. For real this time! This isn’t just a peck or a one-time thing, these two are really going at it.

That’s a wrap on Season 3. As I said: A lot happened this season, even if it didn’t feel like it. Season 3 has really set us up for greatness, heading into the show’s fourth installment. Janine and Gregory are finally an item. Now, with the next episodes, we’ll finally get to see their love blossom.