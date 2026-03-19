ABC Abruptly Cancels ‘The Bachelorette’ 3 Days Before Premiere

Taylor Frankie Paul’s season as The Bachelorette has been canceled by ABC following the leak of a disturbing video that showed her as the aggressor in a domestic violence incident, according to TMZ.

Paul’s baby was present in the room when she threw several chairs and punches at her ex, Dakota Mortensen. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star’s season of The Bachelorette was set to premiere on Sunday, Mar. 22.

A Disney spokesperson told Deadline, “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

Prior to the video’s release on Thursday, it was announced that Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives had halted production because of a domestic violence incident between Paul and Mortensen. Paul was ultimately arrested and pleaded guilty after the incident.

The cast of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives": Layla Taylor, Miranda McWhorter, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jennifer Affleck, Whitney Leavitt, and Demi Engemann in Los Angeles, May 2025. JC Olivera/JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Mortensen filed for a restraining order against Taylor and temporary full custody of their child on Tuesday, according to documents obtained by TMZ. His petition also requested that Taylor not drink or use drugs during her parenting time.

After the video of the altercation was released, a spokesperson for Paul blamed Mortensen in a statement to Variety: “It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.”

They added, “Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior. Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is, and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show and from their own experiences.”

Before the news of the season’s cancellation on Thursday afternoon, TMZ also reported that Paul had dropped out of her Thursday evening appearance on The Tonight Show. The Daily Beast has reached out to reps for the late-night series for comment.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, Paul addressed the incident. “It’s been a heavy time to see the headlines, especially during this time of The Bachelorette being released, and it’s supposed to be a really exciting time,” she said. “I’m a person that will always speak my truth, and that’s what I’m known for, and so when the time is right, I will be. But right now, just trying to be in the present moment and focus on this.”

She added, “My kids come first.”

The fallout from the video also led Cinnabon, which had partnered with Paul as a spokesperson, to cut ties with her on Thursday, according to Complex.