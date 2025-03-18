Trailers

Adam Sandler Is Back in Hilarious ‘Happy Gilmore 2′ Trailer

HOLE IN ONE

It’s been 30 years since the first film.

Clare Donaldson
Clare Donaldson 

Editorial Intern

Clare Donaldson

Clare Donaldson

Editorial Intern

clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MusicMoney, Drugs, and Arson: Shocking Tom Petty Secrets Revealed
Jeff Slate
Celebrity‘White Lotus’ Star Wanted to ‘Throw Up’ During Incest Kiss
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Industry NewsNetflix Users Outraged Over How Bad ‘The Electric State’ Is
Clare Donaldson
Hot Takes‘The Visitor’: The Movie With Actors Having Actual Sex With Each Other
Barry Levitt
CelebrityTracy Morgan Vomits Courtside at Knicks Game During Worrying Medical Incident
Yasmeen Hamadeh