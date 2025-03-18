Skip to Main Content
Adam Sandler Is Back in Hilarious ‘Happy Gilmore 2′ Trailer
HOLE IN ONE
It’s been 30 years since the first film.
Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern
Updated
Mar. 18 2025
12:55PM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 18 2025
12:30PM EDT
Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern
clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com
