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‘Today’ Show Host Reveals Reason for Mysterious Mid-Show Exit

GOTTA GO

Al Roker left just after delivering the morning weather forecast.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Al Roker’s duties as co-host of Today were interrupted by duties of a different kind on Monday.

After Roker, 72, mysteriously disappeared from the broadcast after the weather forecast, he revealed why he had to leave mid-show in an Instagram post. Co-host Dylan Dreyer, 45, filled in after Savannah Guthrie announced that Roker “had to leave a little bit early.”

Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer are seen on NBC's "Today" on June 27, 2025, in New York City.
Roker disappeared from the Monday broadcast after delivering the weather report. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

In a video filmed outside a courthouse, Roker told fans his morning shift was cut short so he could serve as a juror.

“Well, got out of the Today show early because I have jury duty,” Roker said in the video set to Shorty Long’s “Here Comes The Judge.” He added with a grin, “It’s everybody’s civic duty to do your duty.”

Al Roker attends the 2023 Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 03, 2023 in New York City.
Roker has taken several leaves during his decades-long job as "Today" co-host. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Roker has co-hosted the third hour of Today alongside Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer since 2019. He’s taken several notable hiatuses from the show since he began as co-host in 1996, including his 2022 medical leave to address life-threatening blood clots, and a 2020 leave to undergo a prostatectomy.

In 2005, he left the show to have gastric bypass surgery, after which he lost over 100 pounds.

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

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eboni.boykin-patterson@thedailybeast.com

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