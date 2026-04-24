Alex Jones Loses It Over Fake Mugshot of New Infowars Boss

Alex Jones made his humiliating website takeover even more cringe on Friday, after he fell for a fake mugshot of his replacement.

Tim Heidecker was named creative director of The Onion’s parody version of Jones’s Infowars ahead of its takeover of the website. Heidecker shaved his head to look more like Jones as he parodies him online, using his impressions to drum up excitement before The Onion’s Infowars relaunch.

Jones tried to hit back on Friday, claiming Heidecker “produced pro-pedo/child kidnapping, torture, and murder programs.”

“Below is an actual mugshot of the creep,” Jones wrote in the rant he posted to X, with a screengrab of Heidecker in character for Adult Swim’s “The Trial of Tim Heidecker.”

“The Satan-obsessed Tim Heidecker Has Openly Bragged That He Is Set To Steal Alex Jones’ Job, And That He Plans To Steal Alex Jones’ Identity In Order To Destroy The Infowars Brand!” Jones wrote in another post, circulating the livestream in which he plays several of Heidecker and his partner Eric Wareheim‘s “Tim and Eric” sketches that he claims promote “filth.”

Jones fell for a screengrab from one of Heidecker’s “Tim and Eric” sketches. screengrab

“This is who’s taking over in force,” Jones said on the livestream. “They wrote this. Tim Heidecker. Come on. They’re bringing a little innocent boy out. It’s all about filth,” he continued as sketches played. “Stand against these people. They think they’re stronger than you. They think they’re better than you. They think you’re pathetic,” he told his followers.

“Will they win? It’s up to you. Share this video. Share this report,” he added.

Jones tried to incite his followers with a fake mugshot of Heidecker on Friday. screengrab

Heidecker caught wind of Jones’s gaffe, reposting the X rant with a screengrab in which a fan calls Jones “the dumbest and s---tiest person around.”

On Thursday, Heidecker played into his Jones persona again, this time from inside The Onion’s headquarters, in a video posted to Instagram that shows the site’s employees having a big laugh at Jones’s expense. “Are we taking over Infowars?” Heidecker asked The Onion CEO and former Daily Beast editor Ben Collins in his Jones voice. “Yes, that’s what’s going to happen,” Collins replied.

Heidecker reposted the gaffe on Friday, with a caption calling Jones the “dumbest.” screengrab

“We’re excited,” Heidecker added his Jones voice, “Onion is on fire. I couldn’t be happier. Everybody, Rolling Stone, Time Magazine, NPR, PBS, NBC, they’re all sucking on my d---. They can’t wait.”

Collins told CNN that under The Onion, Infowars will serve as a “digital platform and comedy network” for independent comedians.

The site’s pending takeover is pending court approval, but is expected to come about after its initial attempt to buy Infowars, following Jones’s bankruptcy, was blocked by a judge despite support from the families of the Sandy Hook victims.

According to Jones, The Onion’s reimagining of Infowars is expected to go live “next week.”