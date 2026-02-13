’90s Star Shares Heartbreaking ‘Last Goodbye’ Pic With James Van Der Beek

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro shared an emotional “last goodbye” photo with James Van Der Beek on Thursday after the Dawson’s Creek actor died after a battle with colorectal cancer on Wednesday.

Ribeiro, best known as the ‘90s television icon Carlton Banks, offered a touching tribute to his friend on Instagram, posting a photo of him cradling the late actor’s head in a close embrace.

“This was taken by @vanderkimberly just a few minutes before I said my last goodbye,” Ribeiro, 54, captioned the post. “My last moment was making him laugh one last time. I really miss him already.”

Ribeiro previously shared in a post on Wednesday, following news of the 48-year-old actor’s death, that he was “broken” by the death of his “true friend brother and life guide.”

Ribeiro revealed he is the godfather of Van Der Beek's 7-year-old daughter, Gwendolyn. Alfonso Ribeiro/Instagram

He also revealed that he was the godfather to Van Der Beek’s seven-year-old daughter, Gwendolyn, and that he would “always be there” for Van Der Beek’s children.

“I will forever be in debt for all they’ve given me and my family,” Ribeiro wrote about Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly. “He will live forever in my heart.”

James Van Der Beek attended the Los Angeles premiere of the series ‘Overcompensating’ in May 2025, a few months after going public with his cancer diagnosis. JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

“I love you James and know I have a guardian angel watching over me. Being able to say goodbye this weekened will always live with me,” he added. “RIP my brother. RIP.”

Van Der Beek went public with his cancer diagnosis in 2024, saying that he had “been privately dealing with this diagnosis” since August 2023.

Colorectal cancer is the third-most common type of cancer in the U.S.

Kimberly announced the news of her husband’s passing in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Kimberly Van Der Beek shared news of her husband's death on Instagram. James Van Der Beek

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” she wrote. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.

A GoFundMe to support Van Der Beek’s family after his death has raised nearly $2.25 million since it was posted on Wednesday, surpassing its goal of $1.5 million.

The cast of "Dawson's Creek." (Season 3) Back row: James Van Der Beek. Middle row: Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Meredith Monroe and Kerr Smith. Front row: Katie Holmes. 2000 Columbia/TriStar International Television. A Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. Columbia TriStar/Getty Images

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who was idolized by Van Der Beek’s character, Dawson Leery, on Dawson’s Creek, donated $25,000 to the fundraiser.