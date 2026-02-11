James Van Der Beek’s Family ‘Out of Funds’ After His Death

James Van Der Beek’s wife has launched a GoFundMe following the Dawson’s Creek star’s death at age 48 on Wednesday.

Van Der Beek died after a years-long battle with colorectal cancer, one that has left his family “out of funds,” according to the fundraising page.

The actor’s wife, Kimberly, posted a link to the fundraiser on her Instagram after announcing his death.

“In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds,” the GoFundMe states. GoFundMe

“Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care,” the page reads.

The fundraiser stated that the family is “working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability.”

The actor and his family moved from Los Angeles to a 36-acre ranch outside Austin in 2020, according to Realtor.com.

“The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead,” the fundraiser reads. “Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education.”

By Wednesday evening, the GoFundMe had raised more than $400,000 towards its $700,000 goal, with more than 6,000 donations. The largest contribution was an anonymous $20,000 donation.

Kimberly Van Der Beek shared news of her husband's death on Instagram Wednesday. James Van Der Beek

Kimberly, who is listed as the GoFundMe’s organizer, promoted the page on Instagram, writing, “My friends created this link to support me and our children during this time. With gratitude and a broken heart.”

Van Der Beek and Kimberly, a wellness influencer, married in 2010 and shared six children—Olivia, 14, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 8, Gwendolyn, 6, and Jeremiah, 3.

In November, Van Der Beek sold memorabilia at an auction to fund his cancer treatments, including his outfit from the Dawson’s Creek pilot episode and his cleats and West Carolina Coyotes Hat from his 1999 film Variety Blues.

Van Der Beek sold his outfit from the 'Dawson’s Creek' pilot episode to raise funds for his cancer treatment in November. WB

Van Der Beek shared news of his cancer battle publicly in November 2024 after undergoing treatment privately since his stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis in 2023. Colorectal cancer is the third-most common cancer in the U.S.

In a December interview on the Today show, his last public appearance, the ’90s heartthrob said he was still getting cancer treatment and “trying a bunch of stuff.”

Van Der Beek didn’t reveal the specifics of his treatment but described managing the disease as a “full-time job.”

Kimberly announced his death in an Instagram post on Wednesday, writing:

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”