Celebrity

‘Alice’ Star Polly Holliday Dies at 88

ICON GONE

She was known for the character Flo, who had the signature line “Kiss my grits.”

Ethan Cotler
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Flo, portrayed by American actress Polly Holliday, referees an arm wrestling match between her bartender Geoffrey Lewis (right) and a patron in a scene from the short-lived sitcom 'Flo,' 1980. The character of Florence Jean Castleberry was spun-off from the hit television series 'Alice' due to her overwhelming popularity. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Actress Polly Holliday, who is best known for her role in the sitcom Alice, died Tuesday at 88.

Her theatrical agent and friend, Dennis Aspland, confirmed her death to The New York Times.

The actress, who played the sassy waitress “Flo” on the long-running sitcom set in a Phoenix diner, died in her Manhattan home.

Holliday’s death comes less than a year after the passing of co-star Linda Lavin, who played the show’s titular character.

Alice, which ran on CBS from 1976 to 1985, was a loose spinoff of Martin Scorsese’s 1974 Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. Holliday’s performance as Florence Jean “Flo” Castleberry was beloved by audiences with her signature line, “Kiss my grits,” becoming an iconic quote.

In 1979 and 1980, she won Golden Globe Awards and received multiple Emmy nominations for her portrayal as the Southern waitress. She went on to star in a short-lived spinoff called Flo, which ran from 1980 to 1981.

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1: ALICE cast from left to right: Polly Holliday as "Flo" Florence Jean Castleberry; Vic Tayback as diner owner Mel Sharples; Philip McKeon as Alice's son Tommy; Linda Lavin as Alice Hyatt; and Beth Howland as Vera Louise Gorman. January 1, 1979. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
Holliday's performance as Florence Jean "Flo" Castleberry was beloved by audiences with her signature line, "Kiss my grits," becoming an iconic quote. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

She also had memorable guest starring roles in other TV shows like The Golden Girls, where she played Rose Nyland’s blind sister, Lily, and as Tim Allen’s witty mother-in-law on Home Improvement.

She also had roles on the big screen in movies like Gremlins, where she played antagonist Ruby Deagle, as well as in All the President’s Men, Mrs. Doubtfire, and The Parent Trap.

Holliday had no immediate survivors.

In addition to TV and movies, she was a Broadway star, most notably in a revival of Tennessee Williams’ “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” for which she earned a Tony nomination in 1990. And making her debut in 1974 alongside Dustin Hoffman’s production of “All Over Town.”

Holliday’s belief in the value of theater was apparent, exemplified by an interview she gave two years after her Tony nomination.

“An actor is unfortunate if he doesn’t get to spend a lot of time onstage,” she said in an interview with The Tampa Bay Times. “When you’re onstage, you get to practice every night.”

Holliday was born on July 2, 1937, in Jasper, Alabama, and raised in the small town of Childersburg.

Ethan Cotler

Ethan Cotler

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now