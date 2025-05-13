Kim Kardashian Is a Ruthless Divorce Lawyer in New TV Gig

All’s fair in love and war, unless you’re Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian, then all’s fair in love, war, and divorce.

Hulu just dropped the first trailer for Murphy’s new legal procedural drama All’s Fair, and the internet has mixed feelings about the whole thing, given its surprising, seemingly random cast.

Joining Kardashian on her continued journey to be taken seriously as an actress are award-winners and critics’ darlings Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, and Judith Light. What in the world did they all talk about between takes?

The series follows the no-nonsense and highly successful head of an all-female Los Angeles law firm that specializes in helping women divorce their terrible husbands, with Kardashian playing one of the top attorneys.

“Get mad. Get hot. Get revenge,” Dina (Glenn Close) says in the trailer to a weeping woman, while “Cell Block Tango” from the musical Chicago blares in the background.

Some fans are fully onboard with the show.

“SEATEDDDD,” declared one X user.

Another praised Kardashian’s inclusion in the cast, stating: “Kim stepping into this cast feels like tossing a match on dry leaves. Sparks will fly.”

Other users were less than impressed with Kardashian taking a starring role, with one person even joking: “Kimberly wasn’t able to become a lawyer so she’s playing one?”

This is a reference to Kardashian’s long, winding journey to becoming a lawyer. After three failed attempts, the reality star passed the “baby bar exam,” a test given to first year law students in the state of California. (Note: passing the exam does not make her a lawyer.)

Although Kardashian’s leading role may come as a surprise to some, she actually got her acting debut in Murphy’s 2023 American Horror Story: Delicate and received favorable reviews from critics, with some even declaring that the star out-performed even the more seasonable actors on the show.

The Daily Beast’s Obsessed declared in its review that Kardashian’s performance is what made the AHS season worth watching, writing that “[she] legitimately impresses with her assuredly campy performance—and fearless delivery of some shocking dialogue.”

Along with the four leading ladies, All’s Fair stars Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, and Elizabeth Berkley, with Murphy serving as creator and executive producer.

Did the husbands really have it coming? Tune into Hulu this fall to find out.