Reviewsskip-this

‘The Alto Knights’: Robert De Niro Is Twice as Bad Playing Two Gangsters in New Movie

WISEGUYS

He plays two characters in “The Alto Knights,” yet delivers not a single good performance.

Nick Schager
Nick Schager 

Entertainment Critic

Robert De Niro as Vito Genovese in The Alto Knights.
Jennifer Rose Clasen/Warner Bros.
Nick Schager

Nick Schager

Entertainment Critic

nschager

Nick.Schager@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Celebrity‘White Lotus’ Star Walks Back Penis Comments: ‘I Said the Wrong Words’
Julia Ornedo
The Last LaughAndrew Schulz Talks Biggest Trump Disappointment and His ‘C+’ Sperm
Matt Wilstein
Hot Takes‘The Visitor’: The Movie With Actors Having Actual Sex With Each Other
Barry Levitt
Industry NewsMoney, Drugs, and Arson: Shocking Tom Petty Secrets Revealed
Jeff Slate
RecapsThe ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eviscerate Sutton Stracke at Sea
Alec Karam