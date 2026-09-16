Hollywood Star Reveals Secret Split From Husband After 9 Years

Amanda Seyfried and her actor husband, Thomas Sadoski, have called it quits after nine years together.

On September 15, Seyfried, 40, and Sadoski, 50, confirmed the breakup in a joint statement, revealing that they have been separated “for a while.”

“We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD,” Seyfried and Sadoski said to People.

The Mamma Mia star met her husband when the pair starred together in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By in 2015. At the time, Sadoski told Backstage on Broadway that he had “a perfect scene partner” in Seyfried. That same year, the two met again on the set of The Last Word, where their characters were love interests.

Actress Amanda Seyfried and her now ex-husband, actor Thomas Sadoski, in 2018. DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

In 2016, the couple confirmed they were dating. They got engaged just months later in September 2016, and eloped in March 2017.

Sadoski, who starred in The Newsroom, said the ceremony was “beautiful.”

“We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing,” he said, according to People. “It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other.”

The couple welcomed their first child, Nina, in 2017 and their second child, son Thomas Jr., in September 2020.

Seyfried and Sadoski raised their children on a farm in the Catskill Mountains in upstate New York. They also have properties in New York City and Los Angeles. Last month, Seyfried listed her Hollywood Hills home for $3.2 million.

The actress has had a slew of acclaimed roles in recent years, including The Testament of Ann Lee and The Housemaid.

Seyfried told Vogue in January that Sadoski “sacrifices a lot for me. He also knows that, in this moment, the opportunities I’m being afforded are insane…”

Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway and Amanda Seyfried as Nina Winchester in “The Housemaid.” Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate/Lionsgate

After the couple revealed their divorce, Seyfried shared a series of images on Instagram stories, including a picture of Sadoski and some poignant–if cryptic–quotes.

“This is all you get. So please, just fight for the things that crack light into your life, fight for the things that soften you. Protect the people you love, leave them better than you found them. Defend your heart, do whatever it takes to keep it open despite what it has been through. Forgive, not just others, but yourself, as well. Slow down,” read one.

The actress posted a playful picture of her Sadoski, with whom she shares two children. Instagram/@mingey

Amanda Seyfried shared a message to followers after news of her split. Instagram/@mingey

“Taste, and touch, and feel and care. Create the things you want to see in this world, stay as curious as possible. Honour your joy, do not shy away from the good that is trying to reach you, do not convince yourself that you are unworthy of it. Be strong enough to be gentle. Be brave enough to break. Be all that you are. Be all that you are.”

In another story, she shared a quote that reads, “There’s really not a difficult thing unless you decide it’s a difficult thing. Otherwise, it’s just the next thing you’re figuring out.”