Let’s get this out of the way at the top: Weeks ago, my colleague Fletcher Peters bravely asked whether Miranda and Charlotte’s kids have gotten too horny on And Just Like That. Now, I’m here to tell you that they absolutely have.

This week, Brady Hobbes and Lily York Goldenblatt (probably) did the nasty—and in spite of her frankly unfair reputation as a prude, Charlotte is definitely more okay with it than Miranda is. It was obvious this was coming from the outset of the episode, when Miranda begged Charlotte to send Lily to Brooklyn with a motivational “go-to-college” pep talk for Brady. (Quoth a very in-character Miranda: “Well, I did want her to rub off on him.”)

Throughout Sex and the City’s original run, Charlotte was, as I said, unfairly maligned as a prude—even in spite of the fact that she canonically eats ass. And Just Like That has helped right that wrong this season, gifting Charlotte with some of the best comedic fodder and even sending her on an intrepid, mid-snow bomb quest to buy her daughter condoms. In light of this, it’s only fitting that between herself and Miranda, Charlotte’s actually the one who manages to keep calm about the kids’ illicit hook-up. As she puts it, “I had a lot of sex that my mother didn’t know about, and everything worked out!”

Frankly, I agree with Fletcher that this season’s randy-kids subplots have taken up just a bit too much story real estate. We’ve got a lot of characters to cover these days, and as an adult in her thirties, I’d much rather track the sex lives of fellow adults. In fairness, however, Brady and Lily are not the only ones in heat this week.

Miranda’s roommate, Nya Wallace, recently discovered the magic of Tinder after her marriage imploded, so she’s also been going wild in the bedroom, much to a sleepless Miranda’s chagrin. Anthony and his Italian boyfriend Giuseppe finally get it on this week as well, after many sexless dates—but only after Giuseppe makes it clear he’s already got dual citizenship and is therefore not hunting for a green card. Carrie’s friend Seema Patel, meanwhile, is boffing her latest real-estate client—a very famous director whose movies Aidan and his sons apparently love.

One person not getting any action this week? Miranda’s nightmare ex Che Diaz, who is still working at the animal shelter and flirting with cute queer people from behind the counter. The only match Che strikes this week is between Carrie and a homeless kitten—and even that one is extremely short-lived. (Can any of us really imagine Carrie with a cat, or any pet for that matter? Absolutely not! Unless maybe you count her shoes.)

Further uptown, Charlotte’s friend Lisa Todd Wexley has been heated in a different way; she’s been tired, cranky, and (according to her husband, at least) a little passive aggressive. Turns out, she’s pregnant—and she lets him know right in the middle of a big campaign event.

Apart from Brady and Lily, however, the real intrigue this week comes from Carrie and Aidan. Ever the fast movers, these two lovebirds have apparently decided it’s time to buy an apartment together—even though she’s met his kids, like, once, and one of them seems to totally hate her. This is fine, right?!

If past precedent means anything, this could spell disaster. I mean, just consider the reason Aidan won’t walk into Carrie’s current apartment in the first place. Remember that time in Sex and the City when Aidan moved into Carrie’s apartment and also bought the unit next door so that they could knock down the wall and expand to take up two apartments? Remember how she panicked just as he was busting down the wall dividing those two apartments, prompting an “I’m not ready to get married” discussion, followed by a brutal break-up? Are we really itching to repeat that history?

Perhaps this is why Carrie’s friends (and even Aidan himself) seem hesitant when Carrie informs them that she plans to sell the apartment she’s inhabited for most of her life. When she and Aidan broke up last time, she struggled to buy the place until Charlotte bailed her out with a generous gift. Money should not be an issue this time around, but the emotional stakes still feel sky-high.

Then again, Carrie is nothing if not a hopeless romantic. So maybe it doesn’t matter that Aidan’s ex-wife Cathy, the mother of his kids, seems skeptical of their relationship. Maybe it doesn’t matter that his 14-year-old son can barely stand to look at her on FaceTime. Maybe their past foibles really are just in the past, and the slate really has been wiped clean enough for these two lovers to really meet one another where they are now.

Maybe this really, truly is a new beginning. And if it is, then where better to start fresh than in an absolutely stunning, impossibly expensive Gramercy Park apartment with sky-high ceilings? If and when the kids and everyone else come around, at least they’ll have an incredibly nice place to visit.

Read more of our coverage of And Just Like That HERE.