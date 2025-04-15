A Pack of Rats—and Aidan—Are Coming for Carrie Bradshaw

And just like that, a new season of the Sex in the City sequel series is upon us.

The first trailer just dropped for the long-awaited third season of And Just Like That… which shows besties Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) navigating love and friendship over the course of one steaming hot New York summer.

“Life is a story we get to write every day,” Carrie says in the trailer’s voiceover. “And when the plot twists, we can choose to embrace a new chapter.”

And what might those new chapters be?

For Carrie, it’s the possibility of penning a romantasy novel, all while figuring out where she stands with Aidan (John Corbett), who left her at the end of Season 2 to raise his sons in Virginia. What appears to be a rat infestation at her new house is only adding to her woes. For Miranda, it means exploring her sexuality further and embracing the feelings she has for her new “work crush.” And for Charlotte, a new chapter means focusing on her career and her children’s new love lives.

Along with the three leading ladies, the show sees the return of fan favorites like Corbett, Nicole Ari Parker, Mario Cantone, Sarita Choudhury, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler.

There is some bad news for Samantha (Kim Cattrall) fans. The much beloved character is unlikely to appear this season, despite having a brief cameo in the finale for Season 2. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Michael Patrick King, the show’s creator, confirmed the news about Samantha, although he claims the four women are still best friends in his mind.

“Always in my multiverse of And Just Like That, Sex and the City, they were always talking. Always. Texting and talking. And not just Carrie, but Samantha with Miranda and Charlotte,” King explained.

While there may be no Samantha, the newest season of And Just Like That... promises to bring the kind of heat (and humidity) that only somewhere like New York City could offer in the summer.