‘90s Star Says He ‘Legit Died’ From Shocking Drug Overdose

Actor and comedian Andy Dick is grateful to be alive following an overdose in December.

On Monday, Dick, 60, checked out of a rehab treatment center in Palm Springs, California. After more than 20 previous rehab stints, the comedian hopes this one will stick.

“This one feels different, I think, mostly because I actually legit died,” Dick told Page Six following his departure from the treatment facility. “I can’t believe I came back to life.”

Andy Dick was found unconscious in Los Angeles and was resuscitated using four doses of Narcan. John Anderson/Getty Images

On December 9, two individuals found Dick unresponsive on the steps of a Los Angeles street, suffering from an apparent crack cocaine overdose—though Dick later found out from paramedics that he had mistakenly smoked fentanyl, the deadly synthetic opioid.

The individuals, Adam Carbone and Alexander Baily, resuscitated the actor using Narcan, a drug that counteracts the life-threatening respiratory effects of opiate overdoses.

Dick told Page Six that it took four doses to bring him back to consciousness. The actor was then told by paramedics to go to the hospital.

After telling TMZ that he was “not going to be in rehab,” the comedian checked into a treatment center later that week.

“Thank God I went to that place. I loved it. I met some great people,” the NewsRadio star said.

Dick made sure to note that it was not his friends or family who enabled his drug abuse.

“I’m my own worst enemy,” Dick admitted. “They weren’t there giving me drugs, which people think. No, I escaped from them to go be ‘Bad Andy.’ And I got away from them, but they followed me, but it was too late. I had ran into a group of people and just did drugs as quickly as I could and promptly died.”

Andy Dick has a laundry list of substance abuse and legal troubles, including sexual battery, indecent exposure, and assault. Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Jade Recovery

The actor, who got his big break on The Ben Stiller Show in the 1990s, admitted that alcohol, among other drugs, is his weakness.

“I was telling somebody just today, I was saying, ‘I would be lying if I said I’m not thinking about drinking now, but I don’t want it.’ I don’t want it to be out of my life forever, but I think maybe it has to be out of my life forever,” Dick told Page Six, noting he’s managing sobriety day by day.

Dick’s history with substance abuse and law enforcement has been well documented. Dick has been arrested for indecent exposure, sexual battery, and assault. He was famously removed from Jimmy Kimmel Live! after inappropriately groping would-be first daughter Ivanka Trump in 2007. In a 2017 interview with Vice, the actor admitted to trying rehab more than 20 times, to no avail.

Dick is now residing in a sober living house in Beverly Hills, where he abides by the same restrictions as the treatment facility, but is “encouraged” to experience life outside as well.