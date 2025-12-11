’90s Star Insists He Won’t Go to Rehab After Terrifying Crack Cocaine Overdose

Andy Dick has insisted that he won’t go to rehab, days after he was found unresponsive on a Los Angeles street after a crack cocaine overdose.

The comedian invited a TMZ reporter to his home in the wake of the overdose. When asked if he will seek “professional help,” Dick, 59, said, “I’m not going to be in rehab.” He also asked the reporter if they should seek help too.

“Do I need help? Do we all need help? Do you need help?”

TMZ asked if Dick was OK, and he said, “Doesn’t it look like I’m 100% fine?”

Andy Dick at LA Live 2025 on November 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Graves/Getty Images for Kash Hovey

The ’90s star was interviewed sitting alongside two of his friends, one of whom said, “We’ve both brought him to rehab so many times, and I think we would love to see him in rehab.” Dick again said, “I’m not going to be in rehab.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to his representatives for comment on this story.

Though Dick is now refusing professional help, he told Vice that he has been to rehab for substance abuse more than 20 times. At the time of the 2016 interview, he was sober. Dick recalled his struggle with addiction, saying there was a point when he was “unhelpable.” He added that recovery centers would hang up on his calls if they recognized him. “Why would they bring me in just to have me die in their bed?”

On Tuesday, Dick was found unresponsive before being administered the drug Narcan, a medication used to reverse overdoses.

Dick explained the incident, saying he snuck away from his friends on Tuesday and decided to sit next to “a guy...his age.” The guy then “whipped out” some crack.

“I don’t mind doing a little crack every now and then,” Dick said, laughing slightly, in the no-holds-barred interview.

In the clip, his friend said, “We’re just kind of asking for everyone he knows to look out for him and check up on him because he goes through hard times too, and we all love him.” His other friend reminded Dick that he had two grandchildren to live for.

After starting his career as a stand-up comedian, Dick was cast in The Ben Stiller Show and later appeared in several sitcoms. He developed his own program, The Andy Dick Show, in 2001.

Andy Dick at a screening of his film, 'Danny Roane: First Time Director,' during the South by Southwest film festival on March 11, 2006. John Anderson/Getty Images

His tumultuous history with addiction and law enforcement has been well documented. In 2007, he was infamously removed from the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live after inappropriately touching Ivanka Trump.

A string of incidents followed. Dick was once sued after being accused of exposing his genitalia to an audience member during a stand-up performance at a Dallas club in 2011.