Angelina Jolie Unveils ‘Painful Events’ That Led to Brad Pitt Split

Angelina Jolie has revealed new details about her contentious divorce from Brad Pitt amid their ongoing legal issues.

The pair went through a grueling eight-year legal fight over their divorce, finalizing the matter in December 2024. But that doesn’t mean the pair’s legal troubles are over. The exes are locked in a legal battle arguing over their French winery, Château Miraval.

In new legal documents filed on Oct. 6 over the French estate, Jolie wrote: “The events leading to my need to separate from my ex-husband were emotionally difficult for me and our children.”

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

Jolie ended up filing for divorce from Pitt in 2016, five days after she alleges Pitt was physically and verbally abusive towards her and her children while intoxicated on a private jet from France to California. Pitt has denied these claims.

Jolie continued to explain that after she filed for divorce, she left Pitt control and “full residency” of Château Miraval and their Los Angeles home “without compensation,” hoping that it would “make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period.”

“To this day, the children and I have never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce,” she said, referencing the six children she shares with Pitt: Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

In the aftermath of their parents’ split, half of the couple’s kids have opted to drop Pitt’s last name. Zahara was the first to do so, with Vivienne and Shiloh following suit.

Jun Sato/Jun Sato/WireImage

Jolie alleges she “immediately began to look for a new house for me and our children” post-separation. She states that in the interim, she initially rented a home “while looking for a more stable solution.”

“Because I wanted to ensure that Brad remained an important part of our children’s lives, I looked to buy a property near his home,” she added.

However, she went on to explain that at the time, her “savings were up in Miraval” and she “had not asked Brad for alimony or any other financial support.”

Pitt’s representatives and attorneys did not respond immediately to request for comment.

However, a source close to Pitt did tell the Daily Beast that these revelations from Jolie were just distractions from the issue at hand.

“This is a commercial dispute that has nothing to do with the divorce proceedings,” the source said. “This is an attempt by the other side to conflate the two and try and justify the sale of Miraval.”

MICHEL GANGNE/MICHEL GANGNE/AFP via Getty Images

In 2021, Jolie sold her $64 million stake in the French winery to SPI Group owner Yuri Shefler. Pitt sued her over the move in February 2022, claiming that it violated a prior deal they had that neither would make a sale unless approved by the other. This began a new legal saga and one that’s still ongoing and involves claims of NDA’s.

The SPI Group is the parent company to the Stoli Group, an organization that owns several high-end alcohol brands. Pitt has been trying to depose a member of the Stoli Group, Alexey Oliynik, stating that he believes Oliynik has direct knowledge of Jolie’s negotiations that help “his core claims” in the legal case, according to The Daily Mail.

The outlet cites that Oliynik has argued that as he is a resident of Switzerland, he cannot be forced into the California legal fight between the two stars. A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

The Stoli Group did not respond immediately to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.