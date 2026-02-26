Oscar Winner’s Son Drops Dad’s Last Name for Mom’s New Movie

Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox has jettisoned his famous father’s last name.

According to People, Maddox Jolie-Pitt had his name appear sans “Pitt” in the credits for the movie Couture—the film on which he served as assistant director, and which stars his Oscar-winning mom, Jolie. On the last project Maddox worked on with his mother, Maria, his name appeared in the credits as Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

Jolie and Brad Pitt share six adopted children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

The couple shares six adopted children. Fame Pictures

Maddox is only the latest of Jolie and Pitt’s children to remove their father’s name. It is unclear whether Maddox’s name change is legal, but sister Shiloh went the legal route when she dropped “Pitt” from her name in a court filing on her 18th birthday in 2024.

Zahara dropped “Pitt” from her name when she introduced herself during her 2023 sorority induction ceremony, indicating she’d like to be known that way publicly, but no legal filings have been reported.

Jolie alleged that Pitt “physically and verbally” abused her and their children in 2016. Junko Kimura / Getty Images

When Vivienne appeared on Broadway’s The Outsiders in 2024, she was credited as Vivienne Jolie—becoming the third of the Jolie-Pitt children to indicate cut ties with their movie star father. Maddox became the fourth on Thursday.

Siblings Pax and Knox have so far continued to use their Jolie-Pitt name publicly.

The wave of name changes comes after the movie stars’ contentious, almost decade-long divorce proceedings, during which time they battled over custody and assets.

Several of the Jolie-Pitt children have dropped "Pitt" from their names. Joy Malone/WireImage

Jolie accused Pitt of “physically and verbally” assaulting her and their children before she filed for divorce in 2016. Jolie alleged that Pitt grabbed her by the head and shoulders before pushing her into a bathroom wall during an altercation on a private plane with their children.

The children became involved, Jolie also alleged, after Pitt allegedly choked one and struck another during the same altercation. Jolie sued Pitt anonymously over the incident that year. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2024 after eight years.

Jolie has since revealed her plan to leave the U.S. after her twins turn 18.