Angelina Jolie Is Latest Celeb Looking to Flee U.S.

Angelina Jolie is looking for a new home outside of the U.S., according to a report.

The Maria star, 50, is considering “several locations abroad” to move to, People reports, citing an “exclusive source.” The news comes after rumblings earlier this week suggested that she was preparing her L.A. home to be listed for sale.

The source told the site Jolie “plans to relocate as soon as” her youngest children, twin teenagers Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, turn 18 in July next year. “She’s eyeing several locations abroad,” the source said, adding “She’ll be very happy when she’s able to leave Los Angeles.”

(L-R) Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the "The Eternals" UK Premiere on October 27, 2021. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The news that Jolie will move “abroad” comes after an exodus of several celebrities who’ve left the country to escape America under Donald Trump, including Rosie O’Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres. Jimmy Kimmel revealed this week that he’s flirting with the idea of leaving, when he said he’d obtained citizenship in Italy.

But Jolie has reportedly wanted to leave Los Angeles for some time, and for reasons unrelated. She told The Hollywood Reporter last year that she only remained in the city “because I have to from a divorce.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce was finalized in December 2024. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, and the pair only reached a finalization in December. They share six children including 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, Maddox Chivan, 24, Pax Thien, 21, Zahara Marley, 20, Shiloh Nouvel, 19.

Jolie explained at the time that her family is all that’s keeping her in Los Angeles. “I grew up in this town,” she said. “I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave. When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be…that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here.”

Jolie added that when she can finally leave L.A., “I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world.”