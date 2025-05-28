Brad Pitt Breaks Silence on Messy Divorce With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has finally commented on his messy split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Fight Club star gave a very nonchalant reaction about his recently finalized divorce with Jolie in a GQ magazine article published Wednesday.

When asked by reporter Daniel Riley if anything felt different “being on the other side of the divorce finally being finalized,” or if he felt any “relief,” the actor gave a short and blunt answer.

“No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally,” Pitt said.

Although Pitt doesn’t think it was anything “major,” he and Jolie’s relationship has been tabloid fodder since he divorced Jennifer Aniston in 2005 after meeting Jolie on the set of the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Pitt’s nonchalant response to his second divorce is likely no surprise to Aniston, who famously said after their split that while she would always love him, Pitt had “a sensitivity chip that’s missing.”

Pitt’s second divorce was even more intense with legal battles spanning almost eight years following Jolie’s decision to file for divorce in 2016, claiming Pitt was abusive to her and their six children.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in 2000. SCOTT NELSON/AFP via Getty Images

According to her lawsuit against Pitt, he allegedly “choked” one of their children and “struck another in the face” before turning on Jolie.

Angelina Jolie alleged that ex-husband Brad Pitt was abusive to her and their six children. Valier Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The couple never addressed these allegations legally, Jolie declining to press charges against him. The pair officially finalized their divorce in December.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, told People in December.

“This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago,” he added. “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

The couple had been together for 12 years and married for two of them.

Pitt, on his part, is now dating Ines de Ramon, and the pair made their first public appearance together at the 2024 British Grand Prix in July of last year.

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon made their first public appearance at the 2024 British Grand Prix. Kym Illman/Getty Images

But the Academy Award-winning actor told GQ that he laments how his “personal life is always in the news.”

“It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way,” he said.

“It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do. So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that,” Pitt added.

In general, though, he admitted that his “life is fairly contained.”

“It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit.”

Pitt just finished wrapping up filming his upcoming movie F1, which is about Formula One racing. The film will be available to watch in theaters in June.