Anna Wintour Shades ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Star at Oscars

Anna Wintour leaned into the persona that inspired The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly at the Oscars on Sunday.

Wintour channeled Meryl Streep’s take on the fashion legend when she shaded Anne Hathaway as the pair presented the award for Best Costume Design.

Hathaway asked the storied former Vogue editor-in-chief, “What do you think of my dress tonight?”

Wintour simply replied, “And the nominees are…,”

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Warner Bros.

Later, after announcing that the Best Costume Design award went to Frankenstein, the pair presented the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award to the same film.

“Anna, would you like to read the nominees?” Hathaway asked in the same meek tone as her Prada character, Andrea—also known in the film as one of Priestley’s “Emily’s,” her unendearing term for her assistants.

“That you, Emily,” Wintour replied coldly, refusing to acknowledge the actress in the bit.

The quips drew big laughs from The Devil Wears Prada fans in the audience. Hathaway has been busy promoting the long-awaited sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, which hits theaters on May 6.

“Chloé is her own person,” Wintour said about her successor. Taylor Hill/Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Wintour stepped down as the editor-in-chief of American Vogue last September, passing the torch to nepo baby Chloe Malle, former Vogue.com editor who is also the actress Candace Bergen’s daughter. Bergen played a version of Wintour on Sex and the City in Seasons 4, 5, and 6, and reprised her role in the first Sex and the City movie.