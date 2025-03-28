Ariana Grande Says ‘I Do’ at the End of Her Divorce Album

Hold onto your high ponytails!

Ariana Grande just dropped the mic—and her divorce—on the latest tracks from her new deluxe album, and let’s just say Arianators are in full meltdown mode.

On March 28, the pop queen shook the internet to its core by releasing Brighter Days Ahead, the deluxe version of her 2024 concept album Eternal Sunshine. When Eternal Sunshine first came out, Grande fans dubbed it her “divorce album,” because it was basically a 13-track therapy session about the collapse of her marriage to Dalton Gomez.

But in this new extended version, Grande lets everyone know that she is leaving her divorce in the past, waving goodbye to an old love, while embracing a new one.

How does she do this?

Like a true queen, Grande lets everyone know she is moving on by singing “I do” on “Hampstead,” the penultimate track on her “divorce album” that everyone’s 99.9 percent sure is about her relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater and the very public backlash the two received because of it.

(For context, Hampstead is the London neighborhood where she lived during the filming of Wicked, along with Slater—who, fun fact, was also married at the time of the filming).

“I left my heart at a pub in Hampstead / And I misplaced my mind in a good way / Threw away my reputation but saved us more heartache,” Grande sings at the beginning of the track.

Grande then goes on to push back against her relationship critics, claiming she regrets nothing.

“Fear me, stranger, a little bit of sugar, danger/ I’d rather be seen and alive than dying by your point of view/ Rather be swimming with you than drowning in a crowded room,” Grande sings.

While Grande’s choice to call out her haters is certainly juicy, this isn’t what has been sending Arianators into a tizzy on social media. Instead, it’s her choice to end the song with a reference to her marriage vows.

“I do, I do, I do, I do,” Grande repeats in the song.

ariana ending her divorce album with “i do” pic.twitter.com/zKc7tIk7Ms — . (@ungodlywanda) March 28, 2025

Ariana Grande repeatedly saying “I do” in “Hampstead” as a tribute to her marriage with Dalton and their wedding vows…. pic.twitter.com/RL3nG2l1Ma — Ariana Grande Promo (@positionspromo) March 28, 2025

“omgomgomg,” one person wrote on X in response to the wedding vow theory.

“Gagged us all,” another person wrote.

Along with Hampstead, Grande released five other tracks and a short film to go along with deluxe album, giving Arianators enough material to freak out about for the foreseeable future.

Or, at the very least, it should keep them booked and busy until Wicked Part 2 comes out.