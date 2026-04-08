Arsenio Reveals Haunting Words O.J. Told Him Before Murders

O.J. Simpson shared some final thoughts about his soon-to-be-deceased ex-wife with none other than Arsenio Hall, the legendary late-night host revealed on Wednesday.

The former host of The Arsenio Hall Show appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he said Simpson shared something that “blew him away” shortly before Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Lyle Goldman, were both found stabbed to death at her Brentwood home.

“I ran into him in a club one night,” Hall told Rogan, where he was “hanging out with a couple members of New Edition. And we’re in this club, and he comes over, and he gets drunk with us, and after, we’re pretty tanked.”

He recalled, “Nicole and this gorgeous girl named Faye Resnick, I’ll never forget her name—she was beautiful—and these two women come over, and I realize, ‘Oh, so because O.J. is alone, I realize he was going to places finding her.”

Hall said Simpson told he couldn't "let go" of his ex-wife shortly before she was murdered.

Hall said Brown exchanged a few words with Simpson and then walked away. “We sit there and talk, but he said something that night that blew me away,” he revealed. “We talked about her, and he said, ‘I still love her. I’ve tried to give her up, and I can’t,” Hall said. “Not too much later, she was dead.”

Simpson was ultimately acquitted of the murders of Brown and Goldman. Reuters

Later, Hall recalled seeing the infamous Simpson police chase on TV, and it made him wish he’d still had his late-night show. The Arsenio Hall Show ran from January 3, 1989, to May 27, 1994.

“I remember watching a basketball game and seeing the freeway chase with the Bronco, and I was like, ‘I want a monologue tomorrow.’ You know, I couldn’t believe I didn’t have a show that night,” he recalled. “That’s the only time I’ve ever really missed it because most of the time you just go to the store. I wanted to talk to the nation that night.”

“The Arsenio Hall Show” ran from January 3rd, 1989, to May 27, 1994. Reed Saxon/AP/Rex/Shutterstock

Simpson was ultimately acquitted of the murders of Brown and Goldman, and the notorious trial and suspicion followed him for the rest of his life. He died of prostate cancer at age 76 in 2024.