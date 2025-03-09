Skip to Main Content
Movies
Warning: ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Will Be Longer Than Its Predecessors
INTERMISSION, PLEASE!
James Cameron reveals that the third “Avatar” film will have a longer runtime than both the original and “The Way of Water.”
Updated
Mar. 9 2025
10:59AM EDT
Mar. 9 2025
Mar. 9 2025
12:49AM EST
