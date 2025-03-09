Movies

Warning: ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Will Be Longer Than Its Predecessors

INTERMISSION, PLEASE!

James Cameron reveals that the third “Avatar” film will have a longer runtime than both the original and “The Way of Water.”

Mike Wass 

Breaking News Reporter

James Cameron speaks onscreen during the Variety Indigenous Storytelling Breakfast at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on June 05, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
Leon Bennett/Variety via Getty Images

