Award-Winning ’90s Pop Star Duncan Sheik Dies at 56

Pop musician Duncan Sheik died at age 56. The artist and Tony Award-winning composer of Spring Awakening died of organ failure in Manhattan on September 17.

His mother, Suzanne Sheik, confirmed Sheik’s death, noting the cause as cardiac arrest.

He was hospitalized earlier this week, allegedly in “critical but stable condition,” according to a statement from his representatives posted on social media.

The singer’s 1996 debut, “Barely Breathing,” propelled him to musical fame, earning him a Grammy nomination, a Billboard Music Award, and a BMI Pop Award. It remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for 55 weeks. Rolling Stone described Sheik’s first eponymous album as a “defiant debut—beautiful and benevolent of spirit.”