Celebrity

Award-Winning ’90s Pop Star Duncan Sheik Dies at 56

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The Tony Award-winning artist was hospitalized earlier this week.

Meera Navlakha
Meera Navlakha 

Entertainment Reporter

Musician Duncan Sheik performs songs from "Whisper House" at Barnes & Noble, Lincoln Triangle on January 30, 2009 in New York City.
Rob Loud/Rob Loud/Getty Images

Pop musician Duncan Sheik died at age 56. The artist and Tony Award-winning composer of Spring Awakening died of organ failure in Manhattan on September 17.

His mother, Suzanne Sheik, confirmed Sheik’s death, noting the cause as cardiac arrest.

He was hospitalized earlier this week, allegedly in “critical but stable condition,” according to a statement from his representatives posted on social media.

The singer’s 1996 debut, “Barely Breathing,” propelled him to musical fame, earning him a Grammy nomination, a Billboard Music Award, and a BMI Pop Award. It remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for 55 weeks. Rolling Stone described Sheik’s first eponymous album as a “defiant debut—beautiful and benevolent of spirit.”

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Meera Navlakha

Meera Navlakha

Entertainment Reporter

https://x.com/meeranavlakha

meera.navlakha@thedailybeast.com

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