‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Brings Glorious Trash TV to Summer

“The pool bar is now officially open!” That’s right, you shameless supporters of trashy hookups, bold bathing suit choices, and maybe love. Beloved bartender Wells uttered the now-notorious phrase and the new season of Bachelor in Paradise kicked off with well-poured drinks, improperly applied sunscreen, and, maybe, the star of the show: Dale’s ab sweat.

Luckily, some seasoned cast members, known for either their rippling abs (Dale!) or their ability to turn lowkey inconveniences into highkey drama (looking at you, Kat), showed up to give us something to look forward to on Monday nights for the rest of the summer. But while the tensions are already beginning to build, not-so-subtly foreshadowing that we’re likely in for the usual ride, there is a ton that’s fresh this season.

A still from "Bachelor in Paradise" Bahareh Ritter/Disney

What’s new?

Right away, BIP season 10 had a different vibe. Mournfully, the “Almost Paradise” theme song which played during cheeky intros is gone which sucks because we didn’t even get to say goodbye. It’s one of those things you don’t miss until you realize that the last time you watched those stupid intros was actually the last time you’ll ever watch the stupid intros. RIP.

In lockstep with the more adult vibe, BIP has traded the white sandy beaches of Mexico for a far more comfortable, less bug-laden Costa Rica resort. It’s posh. It’s perfect. And, I’m not gonna lie, this one hurts, too. Honestly, we get why the trade was made.

The annoying elements of nature may have been too burdensome for the Goldens (the old folks of Golden Bachelor and Bachelorette will show up to the beach next week, which, unless you saw one sneaky Instagram post announcing the staggered entrance, had you waiting on their arrival last night, like me). But there is something undeniably fun and hilarious (and lowkey evil?) about watching goddess-bodies 20-somethings experience minor struggles (mainly, bugs and a lack of air conditioning).

The new location certainly looks more comfortable and will be better suited for the over 60s. Still, the trashy beach vibe will be sorely missed. It lent itself to hilarious struggles and went hand-in-hand with gnarly makeouts. I’m also guessing that the upscale vibe means there will be no more issues like nine days of constipation that previously sent cast members home prematurely. With the old folks checking in soon, there will likely be a doctor whose specialty is in that area living on the premises for the duration of filming (old people get constipated… just facts).

A still from "Bachelor in Paradise" Bahareh Ritter/Disney

In addition to a new location, cast members who have never been to Paradise showed up. I was personally excited for Sam, the villain from Jenn Tran’s season, to prove to us all how very wrong we were about him (given, he already proved how right he was about Devin being the slimebag of the century!), but his stay was short-lived. He went home in the first round along with Kyle, who no one knew anyway, Ricky, and Hakeem.

Also, Hannah Brown was there! If you follow Hannah’s Instagram account, you knew she was hitting the beach. But what you didn’t know—and honestly, still don’t—is why. She told the cast she’s there to help with whatever they need like some kind of Hookup Coordinator or something but it’s hard to say. Basically, she walked around near the end of the episode chatting and nodding her head and it seems safe to say she will do a lot more of that throughout the season.

What’s old?

As for what’s the same-old same-old, hello, already burgeoning drama. Dale, a 36-year-old BIP veteran showed up and everyone’s jaws dropped. The girls were giggly and the dudes were nervous. His ab sweat turned his shirt into a perfectly sweat-drawn outline of said muscles and somehow, everyone was into it.

Kat, also a BIP vet, says she’s embracing a more chilled out vibe and to be real, she did seem majorly calm and collected (she hit therapy hard after post-BIP internet attacks got her down). And Dale was about her vibe. They did some serious boat making out and it was kind of cute. But we know (because of previous seasons and because, obviously) that the first-week connections are not going to stick. In general, the harder you fall, the harder the hurt. Personally, I’m rooting for Kat, and therefore, I’m already worried about her.

Jess also returned and instantly connected with Spencer, who is fun, chatty, and already a fan favorite. Even after having a date with Sam which included some kind of sponge bath ritual (not sure why that wasn’t reserved for the Goldens), she gave her rose to Spencer. Lexi chose Justin, Bailey chose a very sunburnt and somehow cocky Jeremy, Alexe picked Jonathan, even after he had a gross blob of sunscreen or deodorant hanging out of his armpit, Zoe picked Brian, and Kat, of course, picked Dale.

A still from "Bachelor in Paradise" Bahareh Ritter/Disney

What’s older?

There’s a ton to be excited about this season. However, like most people who were eagerly awaiting the Goldens’ arrival for three hours last night (okay, fine, I figured it out after the first like 20 minutes), we simply can’t wait until next week. It’s a two-night event taking place on Monday and Tuesday, also, so there will be lots of time for the old folks to party, make out, and live their best lives alongside the 20- and 30-somethings.